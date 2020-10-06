Six Naxals killed by own cadres in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur in past month: IGP Bastar

At least six Naxals were killed in the last one month by their own cadres in the West Bastar Division area of Bijapur District, the Inspector General Police Bastar Range, said on Tuesday. "After the incident of killing of Senior Maoist Cadre DVCM Modiyam Vijja by his own cadres in the Pediya area of Bijapur District, Bastar police received information about the killing of five more Naxals by their own cadres in West Bastar Division area, said Sundarraj P., IGP Bastar Range.

"Police have received reliable information about the killing of six Naxal cadres in the last one month in West Bastar Division area of Bijapur District... According to Bastar Police, this is a very important development in the background of recent civilian killings in the South Bastar Region and dispute among the cadres over this sensitive issue," he added. The IGP further said that there is a lot of dissent among the senior cadres and local cadres with regard to "mindless violence" against the innocent tribals.

The police are trying to verify the information and would collect more details about the incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)