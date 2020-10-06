BJP releases first list for 27 candidates for Bihar polls, fields shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui
BJP on Tuesday announced the names of candidates of 27 seats which are going to polling in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:59 IST
BJP on Tuesday announced the names of candidates of 27 seats which are going to polling in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The party has given tickets to Land and Revenue Minister Ram Narayan Mandal from Banka, Labour Minister Vijay Sinha from Lakhisarai and Agricultural Minister Prem Kumar from Gaya.
Shooter Shreyasi Singh, who recently joined the BJP, will contest from Jamui. Janata Dal-United (JDU) has been allotted 122 seats and BJP has got 121 seats for the Bihar Assembly polls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said here on Tuesday.
JDU will give 7 seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Moarch (HAM) from its quota while BJP will also allot some seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party from its share. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Meanwhile, sitting BJP MLA Ravindra Yadav joined the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Shreyasi Singh
- Nitish Kumar
- Kumar
- Gaya
- Ram Narayan Mandal
ALSO READ
ECI to take decision in next two-three days to visit Bihar, says CEC Sunil Arora
NGT rejects Bihar govt's plea seeking extension of time to complete STPs for Ganga rejuvenation
Harivansh goes on fast over oppn's 'humiliation' as Modi lauds him, Cong cites Bihar politics
Schools for classes 9-12 to resume in Bihar from Sep 28
Bihar reports 1,609 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours