BJP releases first list for 27 candidates for Bihar polls, fields shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui

BJP on Tuesday announced the names of candidates of 27 seats which are going to polling in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The party has given tickets to Land and Revenue Minister Ram Narayan Mandal from Banka, Labour Minister Vijay Sinha from Lakhisarai and Agricultural Minister Prem Kumar from Gaya.

Shooter Shreyasi Singh, who recently joined the BJP, will contest from Jamui. Janata Dal-United (JDU) has been allotted 122 seats and BJP has got 121 seats for the Bihar Assembly polls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said here on Tuesday.

JDU will give 7 seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Moarch (HAM) from its quota while BJP will also allot some seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party from its share. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Meanwhile, sitting BJP MLA Ravindra Yadav joined the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). (ANI)