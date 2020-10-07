Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam CM launches Kisan Rath mobile app to facilitate selling of agriculture products

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched Kisan Rath (Fruits & vegetables) Mobile App to facilitate timely selling of agriculture products by promoting buyer-seller network in a programme held at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 07-10-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 07:26 IST
Assam CM launches Kisan Rath mobile app to facilitate selling of agriculture products
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with Ministers and other officials during App launch event. (Photo credit: Twitter/CMO Assam). Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched Kisan Rath (Fruits & vegetables) Mobile App to facilitate timely selling of agriculture products by promoting buyer-seller network in a programme held at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati. The App developed, designed and technically maintained by National Informatics Centre will be implemented on the ground by the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (APART) project which will provide training to farmers and other stakeholders on using the App. The App can be run in Assamese, Hindi and English, according to an official release.

Chief Minister Sonowal said that the App would be a new vehicle for boosting agri-business by opening up markets across the country for farmers of Assam to get maximum benefit for their produce. "The App would help farmers to emerge strongly in today's competitive market and prove as a boon to growers of perishable fruits and vegetable as it would lead to radical reduction in wastage of their produce. Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the time of assuming office has been working to double farmers' income to give them a life of dignity. The central government schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana, KCC have strengthened agricultural ecosystem in the country and made agriculture a dignified calling," Sonowal said.

Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Processing Atul Bora said during the corona virus induced nationwide lockdown farmers had to face severe hardship and incurred huge losses. "However, during first 70 days of the lockdown, farmers of Assam sold vegetables within Assam and outside worth Rs 357 crore and more than 5000 farmers directly engaged themselves as vendors which helped to emerge new farmers' markets in the State," he added.

The Agriculture Minister further said that Kisan Rath App would eliminate the adverse role of middlemen creating new market opportunities for farmers and increasing their bargaining power. According to the release, the newly launched App interconnects online more than 10,000 farmers, 50 farmer producer organizations and 1,000 verified agricultural traders.

The App was initially released by the Government of India and has been customized by NIC Assam to suit the requirements of the State. The App provides the added advantage of enabling farmers to take advantage of all relevant schemes and opens up the national market outside the state for surplus products. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, total count at 2,148

Mizoram has reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 2,148, said the state government on Wednesday. The total COVID-19 count includes 261 active cases and 1,887 discharges.Meanwhile,...

Japan's Motegi says Japan, Australia have special, strategic partnership

Japan and Australia have a special, strategic partnership and the cooperation possibilities are great, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday at the start of a meeting with his Australian counterpart.Motegis meeting w...

No active community cases of COVID-19 remaining in NZ

There are no active community cases of COVID-19 remaining in the country after the last people from the recent outbreak have recovered from the virus, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said today.This is a big milestone. New Zealanders have onc...

IPL 13: Bumrah wanted to back his yorkers against RR, says Shane Bond

After registering an emphatic 57-run win over Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond said that Jasprit Bumrah wanted to take the new ball and back his yorkers in crunch situations. Rajasthan Royals was not able to chase 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020