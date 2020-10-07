Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ron Mark announces establishment of Defence Expert Review Group

The Expert Review Group’s work arises out of the first recommendation from the Report of the Government’s Inquiry into Operation Burnham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-10-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 08:15 IST
Ron Mark announces establishment of Defence Expert Review Group
“All have valuable skills and experience to bring to this work.” said Mr Mark.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today the establishment of an Expert Review Group to review a number of aspects of the New Zealand Defence Force's (NZDF) structure, information management and record-keeping processes.

The Expert Review Group's work arises out of the first recommendation from the Report of the Government's Inquiry into Operation Burnham.

Former Controller and Auditor-General Lyn Provost will chair the group. Lyn Provost's background as a previous Controller and Auditor-General, Deputy Chief Executive of the New Zealand Police, and Acting Chief Executive of Archives New Zealand makes her the ideal person to lead this review.

Lyn Provost will be joined by:

Simon Murdoch, former Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade and former Chief Executive of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet;

Tony Lynch, Deputy Chief Executive of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and former Deputy Secretary of Defence;

Richard Foy, Chief Archivist, Archives New Zealand;

Carol Douglass, Deputy Secretary Governance, People and Executive Services, Ministry of Defence;

Brigadier Hugh McAslan, NZDF.

"All have valuable skills and experience to bring to this work," said Mr Mark.

The group will be supported by two international advisers: Dennis Richardson, former Secretary of Defence and former Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, and Air Marshal (retired) Philip Osborn, Royal Air Force, a previous Chief of Defence Intelligence in the United Kingdom. The group may also seek input from the academic community.

"As Minister of Defence, I am taking steps to ensure that the NZDF's organisational structure, record-keeping and retrieval processes are in accord with international best practice. The aim of this is to remove or reduce the possibility that the organisational and administrative failings identified in the Inquiry's report recur," said Mr Mark.

"As I indicated at the time of the release of the report, it is critically important that the public have confidence in the Defence Force and that the relevant structures and institutions are fit for purpose.

"Work is also underway to progress the recommendation to establish a new process for dealing with reports of civilian casualties. Defence officials are engaging with stakeholders from civil society, the academic community and other government agencies to obtain their perspectives to inform new Defence Force procedures," said Mr Mark.

Further interagency processes are underway to address the other two recommendations of the Operation Burnham report, to develop effective detention policies and procedures, and to establish an independent Inspector-General of Defence.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Senior IPS officer MA Ganapathy appointed DG of BCAS

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the appointment of MA Ganapathy, as Director General DG of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security BCAS. The Committee took the decision as per the proposal from the Ministry of Civil Aviation MoCA.T...

Mizoram reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, total count at 2,148

Mizoram has reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 2,148, said the state government on Wednesday. The total COVID-19 count includes 261 active cases and 1,887 discharges.Meanwhile,...

Japan's Motegi says Japan, Australia have special, strategic partnership

Japan and Australia have a special, strategic partnership and the cooperation possibilities are great, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday at the start of a meeting with his Australian counterpart.Motegis meeting w...

No active community cases of COVID-19 remaining in NZ

There are no active community cases of COVID-19 remaining in the country after the last people from the recent outbreak have recovered from the virus, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said today.This is a big milestone. New Zealanders have onc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020