UN Women and Plan International to host conversation on digital youth activism

Ahead of the International Day of the Girl Child on 11 October, UN Women and Plan International are co-hosting a conversation on digital youth activism. Tune in on 7 October, at 8 a.m. EDT on Instagram Live.

Neha, a Global Young Influencer at Plan International, will join Shardae Yilma from UN Women's social media team to chat about creating safer online spaces for girls that are free of harassment, discrimination and violence.

COVID-19 is being described as the first major pandemic of the social media age, and with internet usage up by 50-70 per cent, women and girls are facing online harassment and violence more often than men. It's important now more than ever to ensure girls' safety online.

UN Women is working with digital companies, feminist technology initiatives, women rights organizations and governments around the world to set clear commitments to uphold women's safety in online spaces during the pandemic.

Online and ICT-facilitated violence causes harm and silences girls' voices. Plan International's new #FreeToBeOnline letter, written by girls from all over the world, asks social media platforms to create stronger reporting mechanisms for violence and hold perpetrators to account.

As we gear up to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child, let's uplift girls' voices demands and promote human rights and digital security for all. Tune into @unwomen on Instagram to watch the live conversation.