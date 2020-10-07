Left Menu
Pak initiates ceasefire violation along LoC in J-K's Uri Sector

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortars and other weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district on Wednesday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-10-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 13:17 IST
Pak initiates ceasefire violation along LoC in J-K's Uri Sector
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortars and other weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district on Wednesday.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along the LoC in Uri Sector, Baramulla District today morning by firing mortars and other weapons. The befitting response was given," the Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeted.

On Monday, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district.

