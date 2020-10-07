Nabventures, Omnivore invest USD 1 mn in Krishitantra

Nabard's venture capital arm Nabventures on Wednesday said it along with Omnivore has invested USD 1 million (Rs 7.6 crore) of seed funding in Krishitantra, an agritech company. Hyderabad-based Krishitantra provides rapid IoT-based soil testing and soil nutrition advisory solutions to farmers, farmer producer organizations (FPOs), and agribusiness stakeholders, a release said. “Rapid soil testing along with real-time agronomy digitizes an important component of farm extension services. The data play at the farm level is of huge value. This affordable solution would benefit farmers, FPOs, and other players in the agri ecosystem. Krishitantra has a market-winning solution in the making,” Nabard and Nabventures Chairman G R Chintala said. Krishitantra founder and CEO Sandeep Kondaji said the funds will be used to expand operations across the country and to reach out to lakhs of farmers and help them realize increased profitability and sustainability via improved soil health.

Omnivore is a venture capital firm which funds entrepreneurs building the future of agriculture and food systems. Earlier this week, Nabventures invested USD 1.7 million in pre-series A funding in Unnati, a tech-driven agri input and agri produce selling agritech startup.