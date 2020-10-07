Sebi neither approves nor disapproves any book value: ICICI Securities

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi does not approve or disapprove book value or delisting price of a company as a matter of policy, ICICI Securities said in a statement on Wednesday. ICICI Securities, in its research report on Monday, inadvertently mentioned that Vedanta has highlighted Sebi approved the book value (ex the revaluation reserves) of Rs 89.3 per share. The same should be read as Vedanta has highlighted that 2019-20 book value is Rs 89.3 per share, ICICI Securities clarified.

"Sebi, as a matter of policy, neither approves nor disapproves any book value or delisting price," it added. The clarification has been issued by ICICI Securities after Sebi's intervention, an official said.