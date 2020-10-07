SARS employee to appear in court after allegedly soliciting bribe

A South African Revenue Service (SARS) employee is to appear in court today after allegedly soliciting a bribe from a taxpayer.

The official was arrested in a Hawks sting operation on Monday.

The employee allegedly offered to write off a taxpayer's tax debt in return for the payment of R20 000.

In a statement on Tuesday, the revenue service said it would cooperate fully with the Hawks in the investigation.

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that while SARS will not pre-empt the ongoing investigation, the organization would not tolerate any of its officials engaging in any collusion with taxpayers neither any act of criminal malfeasance.

"Employees of SARS hold positions of privilege and trust and are expected to display the highest levels of professionalism, act with utmost honesty and integrity, and apply the tax and customs laws competently, without any fear, favor, and prejudice. We cannot stand by fallow the hard work of many honest SARS employees to be undermined and compromised," he said.

He said employees should keep their conduct beyond reproach in the service of the country and its people.

"Any actions that distract from achieving this vision has no place in SARS," said the Commissioner.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)