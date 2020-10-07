Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC issues notice to CBSE on plea against increasing board exam fee

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on a petition against increasing the board exam fee for class X and XII for the year 2021 and seeking a permanent solution relating to exam fee demanded from students appearing in the board examination.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:14 IST
Delhi HC issues notice to CBSE on plea against increasing board exam fee
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on a petition against increasing the board exam fee for class X and XII for the year 2021 and seeking a permanent solution relating to exam fee demanded from students appearing in the board examination. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the Centre, the Delhi government and the CBSE to file a reply on the petition filed by a registered society, Parents Forum for Meaningful Education, and listed the matter for further hearing on November 12.

The petitioner society, represented by advocates PS Sharda and Kshitij Sharda, said that the CBSE for the year 2019-2020 arbitrarily enhanced its board exam fee for Class X and Class XII by two folds as compared to the year 2017-2018 and several folds as compared to 2014-2015. "Issue a writ in nature of Mandamus, certiorari, quo-warranto or such other appropriate writ order or direction to the respondents as deemed fit and just by this court to direct Delhi government to permanently sort out the matter of payment of the fee for students in its school for the board examination for Class X and Class XII with other respondents -- CBSE and Centre -- to protect their eligibility to take the Board Examination conducted by the CBSE for the classes X and XII," the plea said.

It sought to establish an empowered committee to examine and submit a report to this court for necessary standards for their implementation relating to fixation of norms of fee for board exams by CBSE for the children studying in government schools. The plea sought to issue necessary directions in matters of fee demanded from children for the academic year 2020-2021 ensuring that no prejudice is caused to the eligibility of any child taking board exam for the year 2021 for class X and XII on account of non-payment of fee.

"The children have a right to education guaranteed by the constitution. A fair examination is the culmination of that process. The Respondents cannot conduct their affairs in any manner as works prejudicial to the interests of the students," the plea said. It said that the Delhi government has not only failed to sort out the matter as promised last year but this year it has declined to meet the steep fee obligation thereby abandoning lakhs of children in class X and XII in its schools.

"This has directly hit children hailing from economically poor sections of the society studying in the government and aided schools in class X and Class XII under Delhi government and are consequently imperilled and if not rescued will get left abandoned which cannot be acceptable to any responsible state," the plea said. It submitted that these can be achieved by respondents sorting out the steep rise among themselves or any such or similar inter adjustment between themselves since they are accountable and bound by the same constitution. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Man admits immigration offence in Vietnamese truck deaths case

A man accused of manslaughter over the deaths of 39 migrants whose bodies were discovered in the back of a shipping container near London last year pleaded guilty to an immigration offence on Wednesday. The victims, 31 men and boys and eigh...

Automation Anywhere Unveils AARI - The First Digital Assistant at Work

- AARI empowers every employee to boost their productivity BANGALORE, India, Oct. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automation Anywhere, Inc., a global leader in robotic process automation RPA, today announced AARI Automation Anywhere Robotic Interfac...

Two electrocuted to death in separate incidents in UP

A 23-year-old man was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in the district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Hardeep, they said.The incident took place when the victim was worki...

Cabinet approves revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project for Kolkata city and surrounding urban areas, Union minister Piyush Goyal saidEstimated completion cost of the project is Rs 8,575 crore and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020