Cabinet decided to launch public awareness campaign on coronavirus: Union Minister Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the Cabinet has decided to launch a public awareness campaign on coronavirus beginning October 8.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 16:18 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a press conference on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the Cabinet has decided to launch a public awareness campaign on coronavirus beginning October 8. Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, he said that wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands are the only weapons to remain safe, in the absence of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"The Cabinet decided to launch a public campaign from tomorrow on coronavirus. Mask, social distancing, and washing hands are the only weapons to remain safe, in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine. Campaign to raise awareness about these measures in public places will be kicked off soon," Javadekar said. "Posters and banners for awareness will be put at Railway stations, planes, autorickshaw, metro, petrol pumps, school colleges, Anganwadi centres, housing societies, markets, police stations and government offices etc. A social media campaign will also be launched," he said.

"The Council of Ministers expressed gratitude to PM Modi for being head of the government for 20 years. He ensured that electricity, gas, toilet, immunisation, Ayushman Bharat, bank accounts, water to the last person in the society. He gave the corruption-free government to the nation, fulfilled long-awaited pending schemes. He made foundational reforms for development," he said. The minister informed that a Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed with Japan wherein the mutual exchange of knowledge and technology on cybersecurity and other cooperation will be done between the two nations.

Another MoU has been signed with Canada where Zoological Survey of India and the similar body in Canada have agreed upon bar-coding of faunal genome, he said. "We have also done ratification of Stockholm Convention. Seven chemicals that are hazardous to health and the environment have been banned. India is giving out a positive message to the world that we are also active in this area and we don't tolerate health and environmental hazard," Javadekar said. (ANI)

