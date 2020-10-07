Left Menu
Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar dead, found hanging at Shimla residence

Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar was found dead at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday, police said.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 07-10-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 21:55 IST
Ashwani Kumar (Photo: Manipur Government). Image Credit: ANI

The body of the ex-CBI director was found hanging at his residence, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Chawla said.

Kumar was in service in both the central government and the Himachal Pradesh state government for more than 37 years. Kumar, who joined the Indian Police Service in 1973, took over the reins of the office of the Director-General of Police (DGP) of the Himachal Pradesh in August 2006.

After two years, Kumar was appointed to the sensitive post of CBI Director. He was sworn-in as the Governor of Nagaland on March 21, 2013 and as Governor of Manipur on July 29, 2013. (ANI)

