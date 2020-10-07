APTEL upholds MERC order on compensation for Adani Power arm

Adani Power on Wednesday said power tribunal APTEL has upheld an order of electricity regulator MERC for compensation for non-availability of coal for its arm Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd (APML). "Appellate Tribunal of Electricity (APTEL) has issued its order in relation to appeals filed by APML and MSEDCL against the MERC's aforementioned order," the company said in a BSE filing. "APTEL has upheld the order of MERC regarding the allowability of compensation under change in law," it added. APTEL has partially allowed APML's appeals related to calculation methodology and extent of shortfall, and carrying cost, the filing said

In September last year, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) had allowed compensation on account of non-availability of coal from Lohara coal block to APML in respect of its 1,320 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). The PPA, dated September 8, 2008, was for the company's power plant at Tiroda in district Gondia, Maharashtra. The Tiroda Thermal Power Station (TTPS) has an installed capacity of 3,300 MW (5 X 660 MW supercritical units), of which Units 2 and 3 have been tied up under the PPA dated September 8, 2008 and Units 1, 4, 8 and 5 have been tied up under separate PPAs executed with MSEDCL for 1,765 MW. As per MERC's order, de-allocation of the Lohara coal block by the Ministry of Coal would qualify as change in law, and APML was entitled to compensation for alternative coal used to meet the shortfall.