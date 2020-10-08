Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suicide note of Ashwani Kumar says he ended life due to disease, disability: Himachal DGP

The suicide note of former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex-Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday, revealed that he ended his life due to 'disease and disability', informed Sanjay Kundu, Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 08-10-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 08:50 IST
Suicide note of Ashwani Kumar says he ended life due to disease, disability: Himachal DGP
Sanjay Kundu, Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The suicide note of former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex-Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday, revealed that he ended his life due to 'disease and disability', informed Sanjay Kundu, Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh. "We found a suicide note in which he wrote that he is ending his life due to disease and disability, of his own free will. He said his soul is embarking on a new journey and everyone needed to be happy, and that there should be no rituals or ceremonies," the DGP told media.

Kundu stated that Kumar's son and daughter-in-law were the ones who first found the ex-CBI Director hanging in the attic of their residence in Shimla around 7.00 pm. "He used to meditate in the attic around 7.00 pm every day, with all doors open. Today, around 7.00 pm when his son and daughter-in-law were going for a walk, they found all the doors of the attic locked. They broke the door and found Kumar hanging from a rope there. They cut the rope to bring him down. The Forensic Science Lab team has collected the evidence and examined the scene. The police is recording the statements of witnesses including the family members," he said.

He added that the family has negated the possibility of foul play. "The family is not suspecting any foul play in the matter. They said the whole family had lunch together. The post-mortem will be conducted and post that the body will be handed over to the family," he added.

The body of the ex-CBI Director was found hanging at his residence, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) on Wednesday evening. Kumar was in service in both the Central government and the Himachal Pradesh Government for more than 37 years.

Kumar, who joined the Indian Police Service in 1973, took over the reins of the office of the Director-General of Police (DGP) of the Himachal Pradesh in August 2006. After two years, Kumar was appointed to the post of CBI Director.

He was sworn-in as the Governor of Nagaland on March 21, 2013, and as Governor of Manipur on July 29, 2013. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon may enable self-help groups from Karnataka to sell products across India

E-commerce giant Amazon has expressed interest in enabling self-help groups from Karnataka to sell their products to customers across India. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana proposed the idea during a meeting with Che...

Back to Village Phase three underway in J-K's Kathua

The third phase of the Back to Village programme in Jammu and Kashmir is in progress in Kathua district to improve and bring about development of rural areas. The programme is being conducted in a phased manner with visiting officers depute...

Self Storage India Expands Gurugram Warehouse Facility

Self Storage India is keen to open its doors on 8th October to new customers looking for self-storage solutions around Delhi NCR NEW DELHI, Oct. 8, 2020,PRNewswire -- Self Storage India, Indias first self-storage company, is growing its pre...

Coronavirus cluster in Australia's most populous state threatens to slow easing

Australias most populous state reported its biggest one-day rise in novel coronavirus infections in more than a month on Thursday as a growing cluster threatens to slow the easing of restrictions.New South Wales NSW said it has detected 12 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020