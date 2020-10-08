Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's air quality turns 'poor' as AQI hits 214 in Patparganj area

The national capital on Thursday woke up to 'poor' air quality, with the air quality index (AQI) stood at 210 in Delhi's Anand Vihar and at 214 in the Patparganj area, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 09:16 IST
Delhi's air quality turns 'poor' as AQI hits 214 in Patparganj area
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The national capital on Thursday woke up to 'poor' air quality, with the air quality index (AQI) stood at 210 in Delhi's Anand Vihar and at 214 in the Patparganj area, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The AQI in Delhi's Bawana area also slipped into the 'poor' category at 251.

The AQI is forecasted to deteriorate for the next three days and forecasted to remain in 'poor' category with increasing magnitude until October 10, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) stated on Wednesday. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday asked six major construction and demolition sites to stop work in view of pollution in the national capital. The six sites that have been asked to close the work includes, Netaji Municipal Construction Works, NBCC, Sarojini Municipal Construction Works, NCCC, FICCI Auditorium, Construction work, CPWD in Kasturba Nagar, CRPF Head Quarters, CGO Complex and Tyagraj Nagar, CPWD.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that the government's first target is to reduce pollution due to dust and around 39 sites have been identified where anti-smog guns will be used. The national capital witnessed a spike in the levels of air pollution almost every year during winter due to various conditions including the burning of crop stubble in the neighbouring states. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi to launch massive anti-air pollution campaign from Oct 5: Gopal Rai

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon may enable self-help groups from Karnataka to sell products across India

E-commerce giant Amazon has expressed interest in enabling self-help groups from Karnataka to sell their products to customers across India. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana proposed the idea during a meeting with Che...

Back to Village Phase three underway in J-K's Kathua

The third phase of the Back to Village programme in Jammu and Kashmir is in progress in Kathua district to improve and bring about development of rural areas. The programme is being conducted in a phased manner with visiting officers depute...

Self Storage India Expands Gurugram Warehouse Facility

Self Storage India is keen to open its doors on 8th October to new customers looking for self-storage solutions around Delhi NCR NEW DELHI, Oct. 8, 2020,PRNewswire -- Self Storage India, Indias first self-storage company, is growing its pre...

Coronavirus cluster in Australia's most populous state threatens to slow easing

Australias most populous state reported its biggest one-day rise in novel coronavirus infections in more than a month on Thursday as a growing cluster threatens to slow the easing of restrictions.New South Wales NSW said it has detected 12 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020