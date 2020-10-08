Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man succumbs to injuries caused by Bhubaneswar petrol pump fire

One person has succumbed to his burn injuries, caused by a blaze at a petrol pump in Bhubaneswar, while undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital, authorities of the medical establishment said on Thursday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-10-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 12:08 IST
Man succumbs to injuries caused by Bhubaneswar petrol pump fire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One person has succumbed to his burn injuries, caused by a blaze at a petrol pump in Bhubaneswar, while undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital, authorities of the medical establishment said on Thursday. Satya Nayak (37) from Ganjam district had sustained 60 per cent burn injuries and he died at the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack in the morning, its emergency officer, Dr Bhubananda Moharana said.

Nine people were injured, two of them critically, in a major fire that broke out at an Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) petrol pump near Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. The other critically-injured person, Ripu Daman (40) from Lucknow, is still undergoing treatment, he said.

"Daman has 40 per cent burn injuries and his condition continues to remain critical. We cannot say anything before 72 hours," Moharana said. The fire at the petrol pump had caused an explosion at its CNG point, injuring many people with splinters, most of whom were, however, later released from hospitals after they were administered first aid, an official said.

The explosion had also damaged several nearby buildings and vehicles parked in the vicinity, he said. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, has ordered a probe into the incident, while the state police has started an investigation.

Criminal cases have been registered in connection with this incident, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police, S S Sarangi, said. The police commissionerate, in a statement, said the salvage operation to remove the remaining LPG was completed by 6 am on Thursday and the work to remove petrol and diesel is expected to be over by 2 pm.

"This is an active site. Security precautions and restrictions on road traffic will continue till we declare the place safe. We expect the operation to end by 2 pm today," it tweeted. Locals fear some bodies might be under the debris which is yet to be cleared.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Clashes erupt between West Bengal Police, BJP workers during saffron party's 'March to Nabanna'

Clashes broke out between the West Bengal Police and BJP workers as the saffron party activists tried to break through barricades during their march towards state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday, police said. Thousands of BJP workers from K...

Drone footage shows shark sizing up surfer in Australia

A dramatic close encounter between Australian world championship surfer Matt Wilkinson and a shark off the east coast of the country was captured by a drone, showing the shark circle him, close in and then dart away from his feet. Wilkinson...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Kenin battles into French Open semi-finalsFourth seed Sofia Kenin claimed her maiden French Open semi-final spot as she fought to a 6-4 4-6 6-0 victory against fellow American Danielle C...

Coronavirus won't be as bad as in March, April in Germany - minister

Germany is not facing a coronavirus situation that is as serious as it was in March and April, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday in response to a surge in cases.We wont get to the situation we had in March or April, said Spahn, ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020