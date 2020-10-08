Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras case: Civil rights activist moves SC for court-monitored CBI probe, witness protection

Civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad led Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) has approached the Supreme Court to transfer the Hathras case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ensure proper witness protection is accorded in the case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 14:43 IST
Hathras case: Civil rights activist moves SC for court-monitored CBI probe, witness protection
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

Civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad led Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) has approached the Supreme Court to transfer the Hathras case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ensure proper witness protection is accorded in the case. The plea said that there are senior police officials and elected representatives who were "underplaying" the heinous offence and "prejudging" the issue. The CJP moved the court while filing an intervention application seeking to intervene in the Hathras case pending before it.

The application has urged the apex court that a retired Supreme Court judge be appointed to examine the circumstances which led to the cremation of the girl at night without her family. It also referred to reports where it was stated that an officer involved in the probe said that there was "no sexual assault."

The mother of the victim had clearly stated that sexual assault had indeed taken place and that the victim in her video statements too gave a description of the upper caste men who sexually assaulted and raped her, the application said. However, it added that even then certain videos were being circulated with mala fide intent stating that the girl never said she was raped. The application also pointed out the October 2 statement from the Uttar Pradesh government, where it was stated that a polygraph and a narco analysis test for the victim's family would be conducted.

The CJP sought directions from the court to assign Central Reserve Paramilitary Force (CRPF) for the security of the witnesses in the case and asked that none of the officers assigned should be from the cadre of Uttar Pradesh. It said that witness protection is needed while considering the economic background of the victim's family and to avoid their further alienation and intimidation.

The Supreme Court had, on October 7, while hearing a PIL for court-monitored CBI probe into the case, directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit containing details on the protection offered to witnesses, whether the victim's family has chosen a lawyer, and how the scope of the suo-motu case pending before the Allahabad High Court be widened. A 19-year-old Dalit girl succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after allegedly being gang-raped and assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14. Her mortal remains were taken to her native place, where the UP Police and administration allegedly forcefully cremated her body without the family's consent or their presence. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England's Bailey ready to use policy firepower, sees downside risks

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that risks to Britains economy were very much on the downside and that the central bank was ready to use its policy firepower to limit the impact of a second wave of COVID cases. We mu...

Police uses water cannon, lathi-charge on BJP's protesters in Kolkata

Police used water cannon and lathi-charged to disperse the Bharatiya Janta Party BJP workers in the city who had gathered for state-wide Nabanna Chalo agitation against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, on Thursday. The BJP...

Future Group to go for mediation over Amazon’s legal notice on Rs 24,713-cr deal with RIL

US online retailer Amazon.com Inc has slapped a legal notice on Future Group, alleging that the retailers Rs 24,713 crore asset sale to Reliance Industries violated an agreement with the e-commerce giant. We have initiated steps to enforce ...

State govts to decide on political gatherings with over 100 people in poll-bound constituencies: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday said that the State governments can now permit political gatherings, outside containment zones, with over 100 people in attendance in those Assembly or parliamentary constituencies where elections ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020