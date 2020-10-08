Deputy President Mabuza appoints Madala Masuku as special advisor

Deputy President David Mabuza has appointed Madala Masuku as his special advisor. In the fifth democratic administration, Masuku served as the Deputy Minister for Economic Development.

Masuku brings to the office of the Deputy President a wealth of knowledge and experience, having served in various portfolios as a Member of the Executive Council (MEC), which covered Finance and Economic Development, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Human Settlements, Public Works, Agriculture and Land Administration, as well as Culture, Sports and Recreation in the Mpumalanga Provincial Government.

The former Deputy Minister holds a Masters of Commerce in Leadership Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Masters in Public and Development Management from the University of the Witwatersrand.

"Mr Masuku is a valuable addition to the advisory team, and his wealth of knowledge and experience will be significant in the work that President Ramaphosa has delegated us in assisting him with building a prosperous nation for the benefit of all South Africans," said Deputy President Mabuza.

Deputy President Mabuza further wished Masuku well in the commencement of his duties.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)