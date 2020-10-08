Odisha govt initiates process to open temples, religious places for public

The Odisha government has initiated the process to open temples and other religious places for the public across the State. According to the state officials, state Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has asked all the Collectors and concerned authorities to submit a plan of action to the government within 10 days.

"District Collectors asked to consider the possibility of opening up places of worship for the public of all religious faiths, where compliance to extant COVID guidelines and report to Government. They may prefer graded opening in the interest of containing the disease," said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy. "State Government has also directed temple Administration of Puri and other major temples of State under Endowment to prepare a plan of action for the opening of temples for worshippers adhering to COVID-19 regulations, respective Collectors will submit a report after consultation with all stakeholders in next 10 days" the chief secretary added.

The State government's move comes amir demand by priests of various temples urging the government to reopen the Temples and Orissa High Court Order on the Issue. (ANI)

