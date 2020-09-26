Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Chief Secy Somesh Kumar alerts District Collectors in view of heavy rains

As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar has alerted all the District Collectors in view of heavy rains.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-09-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 19:44 IST
Telangana Chief Secy Somesh Kumar alerts District Collectors in view of heavy rains
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar has alerted all the District Collectors in view of heavy rains. According to a press note issued by Commissioner, Information and Public Relations, Government of Telangana, in light of forecast for heavy rains, the entire district administration should be on high alert.

All officers should take measures to ensure that there should be no loss of life and properties. No leaves and permissions for public holidays. Special vigil should be maintained in low lying and vulnerable areas. Regular update on rains should be given to control room. The Chief Secretary directed the Collectors to report at once of any untoward incident that occurs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Owner of fire-stricken ship to pay USD 2.3M for Sri Lankan help

The owner of a large oil tanker that caught fire off Sri Lankas coast has agreed to pay USD 2.3 million to the island nation for its help in extinguishing the blaze, an official said Saturday. MT New Diamond, which was carrying nearly 2 mil...

Centre plans to strengthen district skill committees under PMKVY-III: Minister

The Centre is planning to strengthen district skill committees as part of the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana PMKVY as the initial one-year plan of the flagship skill development scheme has been cleared by the Prime M...

Those opposing agri-related Bills anti-farmer: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said those opposing the Centres agriculture-related Bills are anti-farmer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double the income of farmers and the Bills have been passed wit...

Boris Johnson urges world leaders to unite against COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that the coronavirus pandemic has frayed the bonds between nations, and urged world leaders to unite against the common foe of COVID-19. Johnson, who made the remarks in a prerecorded speec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020