Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala: 'Farmers Welfare Fund Board' set up for pension, other assistance

The Kerala cabinet has decided to set up 'Kerala Farmers Welfare Fund Board' for the welfare of farmers in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:59 IST
Kerala: 'Farmers Welfare Fund Board' set up for pension, other assistance
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala cabinet has decided to set up 'Kerala Farmers Welfare Fund Board' for the welfare of farmers in the state. According to the Farmer Welfare Board Act, a farmer is an owner, licensee, sole proprietor, oral tenant, government land leaseholder, who owns not less than 5 cents and more than 15 acres of land, with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh and main means of livelihood should be farming for minimum three years.

Welfare Fund members are entitled to a personal pension, family pension, sickness benefit, disability benefit, medical assistance, marriage and maternity allowance, education assistance and posthumous benefits. Farmers have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100 to become a member of the board's welfare fund scheme and a minimum monthly contribution of Rs 100. The Government will provide an equivalent share of up to Rs 250 to the members of the Welfare Fund.

Farmers who have paid their contribution for not less than five years, remain a member of the Welfare Fund without arrears and have completed 60 years of age will be entitled to a pension commensurate with the contribution paid, according to the Board Act. Those who are receiving farmers' pension will then get a pension from welfare fund.

This is the first time in the country that such a board has been set up for the welfare and upliftment of farmers. Former Kerala agriculture university vice-chancellor Dr P. Rajendran will be appointed as chairman of the board. (ANI)

Also Read: Kerala HC notifies use of A4 sheets printed on both sides for court work

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Bank rules force staff to turn off NHS COVID-19 tracing app at work

Branch staff at some of Britains biggest banks say rules that require them to store phones in lockers while at work are putting them at undue risk of COVID-19 from colleagues and customers, as they cannot use the countrys tracing app. Lloyd...

Thaawarchand Gehlot draws attention of rising trend of mental health concerns

Union Minister of Social Justice Empowerment Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the virtual International Conference on Mental Health Looking Beyond COVID 19 through video conferencing here today. Prof. Craig Jeffrey, Director, Australia...

Strict COVID-19 lockdowns may speed up economic recovery - IMF

Early lockdowns in an epidemic can substantially reduce infections, and policymakers should be wary of lifting them to jumpstart their economies when infections remain high, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. The COVID-19 pan...

SC rejects plea of former IAF officer seeking bail in spying case

The Supreme Court Thursday refused bail to a former IAF official who is facing trial for allegedly sharing secret information with those suspected to be backed by Pakistans ISI, saying he is a danger to the entire nation. A bench headed by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020