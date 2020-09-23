Kerala HC notifies use of A4 sheets printed on both sides for court work

The Kerala High Court has notified the use of A4 sheets printed on both sides for all filings before the Court. The use of A4 sheets is optional till November but will be mandatory from November 2 onwards.

The thickness and margin dimensions for the paper to be used have also been specified in the notification. "Minimising consumption of paper adds a positive impact on the environment. Besides, it reduces costs and needs lesser storage space. Hereafter, all petitions, affidavits, memoranda of appeal and other proceedings presented before the High Court shall be in A4 size papers and typewritten/printed on both sides," the court said.

The court has cited the Supreme Court's decision to allow the use of double-printed A4 sized sheets and representations made by the Kerala High Court Advocates Association in coming to this decision. Highlighting the benefits of the use of A4 sized sheets from an environmental, cost, and infrastructure perspective, S Manikumar, the Chief Justice of the High Court has directed all documents to be printed on both sides on A4 sized sheets. (ANI)