At mahapanchayat, RLD hits out at 'anti-farmer' policies of Centre

At a mahapanchayat organised by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) here on Thursday, the party's national vice president Jayant Chaudhary said a massive presence of farmers at the rally showed that people are against the "anti-farmer" policies of the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government. The RLD organised the rally named "Loktantra Bachao Mahapanchayat" in which thousands of people participated including Congress, SP, BKU and Khap panchayat heads.

Addressing the gathering, the former Lok Sabha MP said people will not tolerate "anti-farmer" policies of both governments referring to the recently passed farm laws. The legislations are "not for the benefit of farmers" and are harmful for the farming community, Chaudhary added. He also condemned the lathicharge on RLD activists, including him, when they were on their way to meet the family of the Hathras victim few days ago.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men on September 14 at Hathras in the state. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation. Several leaders of different political parties including congress leader Deepender Hooda, UP Congress vice president Pankaj Malik, former MLA Imran Masood, Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav, INLD leader from Haryana Abhay Chautala, and BKU national spokesman Rakesh Tikait also addressed the rally and criticised the Union government and state government's policy.