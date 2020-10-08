Jammu police file charge-sheet against Pakistani terrorist, 5 JeM workers for 'motivating' local youth

Jammu police on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against six over-ground workers (OGWs) of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), including an alleged Pakistani terrorist, in the Third Additional Sessions Court, in a money and technology transfer case. The R S Pura police of Jammu police have filed the charge-sheet against six hardcore OGWs of Jaish-e-Mohammad, including Pakistani terrorist Abdul Rehman, who is lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail, said a statement on Thursday.

The accused were allegedly motivating the local youth to join the terrorist organisation and providing logistic support to them, according to the press statement. Further investigation in the case is under progress and supplementary challan would be produced in due course of time, the press statement added. (ANI)