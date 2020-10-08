Left Menu
TDP leader claims 'Vidya Kanuka' just an old scheme with a new name, accuses YSRCP of using schemes for publicity

TDP leader and former minister Nakka Ananda Babu on Thursday slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for spending hundreds of crores of public funds on wasteful publicity while neglecting the real educational needs of the poor students.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:53 IST
TDP leader and former minister Nakka Ananda Babu on Thursday slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for spending hundreds of crores of public funds on wasteful publicity while neglecting the real educational needs of the poor students. Ananda Babu said that the 'Vidya Kanuka' is not a new scheme but an old one given a new name. All such schemes were being used only for the publicity stunt of the ruling party and not for meeting the real needs of the concerned sections.

The TDP leader recalled that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu regime spent Rs 400 crore for giving two pairs of uniforms, textbooks, shoes and socks to school children. At that time, Rs 140 crore was additionally spent for providing cycles to students. The YSRCP has deliberately undermined this scheme and not distributing the cycles already procured during the TDP regime. Ananda Babu deplored that Jagan's government has cancelled nearly 15 schemes and programs that used to help SC, ST and weaker sections students in a big way. Even the pre and post-matric scholarships have been cancelled. The students of the Best Available Schools were badly hit because of the cancellation of this scheme. Those students would have to go back to their local schools which would disrupt their studies, he said.

Ananda Babu asked why the Jagan government had cancelled even the 'Ambedkar Overseas Education schemes' under which the TDP regime gave Rs 15 lakh to each student for their studies abroad. Over 700 SC and 200 ST students benefitted from this scheme. They were given education in over 15 countries and they were pursuing PG, PhD and MBBS courses. Instead of giving more help under this program, Jagan Reddy has altogether cancelled it, he said. The TDP leader said that the YSRCP came to power by luring the votes of Dalits but after coming to power, it was betraying the weaker sections in every way possible. Even the sub plan funds were being denied to the weaker sections for their development. (ANI)

