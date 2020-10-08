TDP cadre sow paddy on damaged road to protest against poor condition of road

In order to register their protest against the poor condition of the road in Jujjuru village at Veerulapadu in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers planted paddy in the potholes. The protest was led by former MLA Tangirala Sowmya.

The road near Jujjuru is badly damaged and potholes are troubling the passerby. This is a road connecting not only two mandals of the district but also connects Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Thousands of people travel through this road and face difficulty.

Speaking to media, Tangirala Sowmya said, "The R&B road from Kanchikacherla to Madhira is damaged badly at Jujjuru village in Veerulapadu mandal. We want to bring the bad condition of the road to the notice of the government. Foundation was laid for this road during the previous government. Some funds were also sanctioned but after the announcement of elections, the work was stopped." "This is an important road. It connects not only two mandals in Krishna district but connects Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also. We demand the government to get this road repaired immediately," added Sowmya. (ANI)

Also Read: Coca-Cola India Initiates Provision of Safe Drinking Water in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Benefitting 20,000 Lives