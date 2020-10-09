Left Menu
Gujarat: Man held for raping three minor girls in Vadodara

A man has been booked and arrested for allegedly raping three minor girls here in Makarpura of Vadodara district, police said on Thursday.

09-10-2020
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lakhdheersinh Zala. Image Credit: ANI

A man has been booked and arrested for allegedly raping three minor girls here in Makarpura of Vadodara district, police said on Thursday. The misdeeds of the accused came to light when one of the girls started crying while receiving lessons about 'good touch, bad touch' from her teacher.

Speaking to media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lakhdheersinh Zala said: "The incident came into light when one of the girls narrated her ordeal to her teacher while getting lessons on 'good touch, bad touch'." On being informed, police arrested the accused, identified as Rajnikant Mahto, who has confessed to having committed the crime against two other minor girls. He used to lure the girl to his home by offering them sweets and chocolates.

"The man would call girls to his home on the pretext of giving them chocolates and sexually assault them," the DCP said. Police are investigating if he had targeted any other girls or women. (ANI)

