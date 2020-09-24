Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong stages walkout from Gujarat Assembly on fee waiver issue

The Opposition Congress on Thursday demanded a fee waiver for all school and college students in Gujarat in view of the coronavirus pandemic and later staged a walkout from the Assembly over the issue.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:44 IST
Cong stages walkout from Gujarat Assembly on fee waiver issue

The Opposition Congress on Thursday demanded a fee waiver for all school and college students in Gujarat in view of the coronavirus pandemic and later staged a walkout from the Assembly over the issue. Around 40 Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, walked out of the House accusing the BJP government of not taking a firm decision regarding fee waiver at a time when people are suffering financially due to coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown.

In his "short notice question", Imran Khedawala (Congress) sought to know if the state government had any plans to help people by waiving school as well as college fees. In his reply, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the House should refrain from discussing a sub-judice issue as a petition regarding college fee is pending before the Gujarat High Court.

Notably, the High Court recently disposed of a petition seeking school fee waiver and asked the government to take a call on the matter. However, another petition regarding college fee is still pending before the HC.

Dhanani said the government must waive six months' fees of 1.36 crore school pupils and 15 lakh college students in Gujarat in view of economic slowdown and loss of employment of millions of poor and middle-class citizens due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown. When the government did not respond to the demand, Congress MLAs walked out of the the House in protest. They returned to the Assembly after sometime.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Drug companies work jointly to boost vaccine confidence

Two firms developing COVID-19 vaccines say pharmaceutical companies are trying to give the public as much information as possible about their testing regimes as drugmakers and public health officials seek to boost confidence that any approv...

Harley Davidson exits current biz model in India; announces plant shutdown, to cut salesforce

American cult bike manufacturer Harley Davidson on Thursday said it is discontinuing its current business model in India. As part of the process, the company is planning to close its manufacturing facility in Bawal Haryana and significantly...

Market mayhem: Investors lose Rs 11.31 lakh cr in 6 days

Investors have lost a whopping Rs 11,31,815.5 crore in six days of market declines, with concerns over economic recovery sapping risk appetite. Falling for the sixth straight session, the BSE Sensex plunged 1,114.82 points or 2.96 per cen...

Sterling edges higher after Sunak announces new job support scheme

Sterling edged higher on Thursday after British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a new job support scheme, but said the government wont save every job.Versus the dollar, sterling was up 0.2 at 1.2751 by 1240 GMT, after hitting a two-m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020