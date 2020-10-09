Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran foreign minister on China visit following US sanctions

Almost the entire rest of the world has vowed to ignore the latest US sanctions but violating them will come with significant risk of losing access to the US financial system. The Chinese ministry said Indonesia's presidential special envoy for China, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr are visiting Beijing at the same time as Zarif.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-10-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 09:45 IST
Iran foreign minister on China visit following US sanctions
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

China says Iran's foreign minister will visit the country from Friday to Saturday, a day after the Trump administration blacklisted virtually all of Iran's financial sector in the latest step aimed at the oil-rich country's economy. In a brief announcement, China's foreign ministry said only that Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was visiting at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. China has been a staunch Iranian ally and remains a party to the 2015 Iranian nuclear agreement from which the US has withdrawn while unilaterally reinstituting punishing sanctions on Iran.

Thursday's US move hits 18 Iranian banks that had thus far escaped the bulk of reimposed US sanctions and subjects foreign, non-Iranian financial institutions to penalties for doing business with them. That effectively cuts them off from the international financial system. The blacklisting has been opposed by European nations because it will open up their biggest banks and other companies to US penalties for conducting business with Iran that had previously been allowed.

Zarif reacted angrily to the designations, calling them a "crime against humanity" at a time of global crisis. The move comes as the US has stepped up efforts to kill the 2015 Iran nuclear deal by steadily increasing pressure on through sanctions on its oil sales, blacklisting top government officials, and killing a top general in an airstrike. Almost the entire rest of the world has vowed to ignore the latest US sanctions but violating them will come with a significant risk of losing access to the US financial system.

The Chinese ministry said Indonesia's presidential special envoy for China, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr are visiting Beijing at the same time as Zarif. There was no indication of whether they will meet with Wang as a group.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka orders closures to contain virus

Sri Lankan health authorities were working Friday to contain a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and spas. The Indian Ocean island nation over the weekend reported ...

GDP likely to contract 9.5 pc in FY'21: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said the economy is likely to contract by 9.5 percent in the current fiscal. GDP contracted 23.9 percent in the first quarter of the fiscal, as per the estimates of the Central Statistics Office CSO.In a ...

Surfer vanishes in suspected shark attack in Australia

A surfer vanished in a suspected shark attack on Friday off the Australian southwest coast, police said. A surfboard was found at Wylie Bay near the town of Esperance and a search was underway for the man who had been riding it, a police st...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Days after halting negotiations with Congress over a coronavirus stimulus, U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox Business network that the talks had restarted. He also eyed a return to the campaign trail with a rally on Saturday.DEATHS AND I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020