Coast Guard ship rescues fishing boat in distress

The Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vaibhav rescued a fishing boat in distress due to flooding, 48 Nautical Miles off South East Coast in Manappad on October 7, according to the Indian Coast Guard on Friday.

ANI | Manappad (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:44 IST
Coast Guard ship rescues fishing boat in distress
Ship Vaibhav saved a fishing boat in distress due to flooding in Manappad, Tamil Nadu.. Image Credit: ANI

ICGS Vaibhav was on a routine deployment in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) for surveillance when they received a call for assistance. "Ship Vaibhav deployed on EEZ surveillance rendered SAR and technical assistance to adrift Tamil Nadu fishing boat in distress due to flooding, 48 NM off SE Coast," tweeted Indian Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard added that the boat and crew safely entered Tharuvaikulam fishing harbour post receiving assistance on October 8. (ANI)

