Mandaviya launches GSFC's variety of Calcium Nitrate’ & 'Boronated Calcium Nitrate'

Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and MoS ( I/c) for Shipping Shri Mansukh Mandaviya launched an indigenous variety of Calcium Nitrate' & 'Boronated Calcium Nitrate' manufactured by Gujrat State Fertilizers and Chemicals -GSFC India Ltd through video Conference.

'Calcium Nitrate' & 'Boronated Calcium Nitrate is being manufactured for the first time in India. Till now, it was imported from other countries.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Mandaviya said that responding to the clarion call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, company has taken this decisive step towards "AatmaNirbhar Bharat and AatmaNirbhar Krishi".

GSFC launched these two products in the retail market for the first time from Solan in Himachal Pradesh and Bhavnagar in Gujarat. Currently, the total production capacity of GSFC for these two products is 10,000 Metric Tons (MT) per year. Within three months, production is expected to increase to 15000 MT per year. The Minister was informed that GSFC plans to increase it to 30,000 MT in 9 to 12 months.

Regional offices of GSFC across the country also took part in this digital launching programme.

Shri Mandaviya also said that this indigenous variety of calcium nitrate and Boronated calcium nitrate will provide a quality product at a cheaper rate to the farmer community in the country than imported ones. He said, the two products that were launched are of FCO grade and have been certified by a recognized laboratory of the Department of Fertilizers, Government of India. He noted that till now these products were totally imported and for the first time company like, GSFC has taken the initiative to make it indigenously. He added, "There is no doubt that these products will be a great success in the domestic market".

Last year, around 1.25 lakh metric tons (1,23,000 tons) of Calcium Nitrate was imported in the country. Of this, 76% was imported from China and the rest from other countries like Norway and Israel. The total import value of this 1.25 Lakh Tons is Rs. 225 crores. The GSFC itself imported and sold 4600 MT last year.

Calcium nitrate is used as a water-soluble fertilizer in agriculture. In addition, this product is also used in wastewater treatment and to increase the strength of cement concrete.

(With Inputs from PIB)