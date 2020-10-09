Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandaviya launches GSFC's variety of Calcium Nitrate’ & 'Boronated Calcium Nitrate'

Speaking on the occasion Shri Mandaviya said that responding to the clarion call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, company has taken this decisive step towards “AatmaNirbhar Bharat and AatmaNirbhar Krishi”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:54 IST
Mandaviya launches GSFC's variety of Calcium Nitrate’ & 'Boronated Calcium Nitrate'
Shri Mandaviya also said that this indigenous variety of calcium nitrate and Boronated calcium nitrate will provide a quality product at a cheaper rate to the farmer community in the country than imported ones. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)

Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and MoS ( I/c) for Shipping Shri Mansukh Mandaviya launched an indigenous variety of Calcium Nitrate' & 'Boronated Calcium Nitrate' manufactured by Gujrat State Fertilizers and Chemicals -GSFC India Ltd through video Conference.

'Calcium Nitrate' & 'Boronated Calcium Nitrate is being manufactured for the first time in India. Till now, it was imported from other countries.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Mandaviya said that responding to the clarion call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, company has taken this decisive step towards "AatmaNirbhar Bharat and AatmaNirbhar Krishi".

GSFC launched these two products in the retail market for the first time from Solan in Himachal Pradesh and Bhavnagar in Gujarat. Currently, the total production capacity of GSFC for these two products is 10,000 Metric Tons (MT) per year. Within three months, production is expected to increase to 15000 MT per year. The Minister was informed that GSFC plans to increase it to 30,000 MT in 9 to 12 months.

Regional offices of GSFC across the country also took part in this digital launching programme.

Shri Mandaviya also said that this indigenous variety of calcium nitrate and Boronated calcium nitrate will provide a quality product at a cheaper rate to the farmer community in the country than imported ones. He said, the two products that were launched are of FCO grade and have been certified by a recognized laboratory of the Department of Fertilizers, Government of India. He noted that till now these products were totally imported and for the first time company like, GSFC has taken the initiative to make it indigenously. He added, "There is no doubt that these products will be a great success in the domestic market".

Last year, around 1.25 lakh metric tons (1,23,000 tons) of Calcium Nitrate was imported in the country. Of this, 76% was imported from China and the rest from other countries like Norway and Israel. The total import value of this 1.25 Lakh Tons is Rs. 225 crores. The GSFC itself imported and sold 4600 MT last year.

Calcium nitrate is used as a water-soluble fertilizer in agriculture. In addition, this product is also used in wastewater treatment and to increase the strength of cement concrete.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers protest against farm laws in Ludhiana

Farmers organisations blocked Ladowal Toll Plaza in Talwandi Kalan of Ludhiana in protest against the recently enacted farm laws, causing a traffic jam on Friday. We will block the toll plaza in Talwandi Kalan for two hours as a symbol of o...

MP: Poppy husk worth lakhs seized from truck in Jhabua

A truck carrying poppy-husk worth over Rs 20 lakh was seized near Thandla town in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted the vehicle on Thursday night and found 51 bags containin...

IBM, Dept of S&T collaborate to promote STEM career opportunities

Tech giant IBM on Friday said it has collaborated with the Department of Science and Technology DST under two initiatives to promote STEM Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics learning among students. The first collaboration in...

Sophie, UK's Countess of Wessex, self-isolating, Buckingham Palace says

Sophie, Britains Countess of Wessex and wife of Queen Elizabeths son Prince Edward, is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.The royal has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020