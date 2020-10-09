Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC adjourns to Nov 27 hearing on Delhi govt's plea against stay on reserving private hospitals beds for COVID

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned to November 27 hearing on a petition moved by the Delhi government challenging a stay on its order directing private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 16:18 IST
HC adjourns to Nov 27 hearing on Delhi govt's plea against stay on reserving private hospitals beds for COVID
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned to November 27 hearing on a petition moved by the Delhi government challenging a stay on its order directing private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan adjourned the hearing.

The Delhi government had filed a petition through additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose against a single-judge bench order dated September 22 staying the order for private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds exclusively for COVID-19 patients. It had submitted that the bench has not appreciated the categoric submissions made on behalf of the appellant regarding the surge in the number of COVID-19 patients, and the dynamic efforts being undertaken by the appellant to tackle the ever-changing nature of the situation regarding healthcare and medical facilities in the NCT of Delhi on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The single-judge bench had issued the interim stay on a petition filed by the Association of Healthcare Providers India through advocates Sanyam Khetarpal and Narita Yadav claiming that the Delhi government order was passed in an arbitrary, unfair and illegal manner without realising the difficulties that may be faced by private nursing homes and hospitals. It also stated that the order has been issued without any prior discussions with private hospitals to understand the current demand-supply situation of critical care beds. The plea also stated that the order is exposing non-COVID-19 patients to the risk of COVID-19.

"Reserving 80 per cent ICU beds will deny urgent care to seriously ill patients, requiring vital surgical interventions and critical care. These beds, which may constitute 15 per cent to 20 per cent of overall ICU bed capacity in some of the hospitals, are not usable for COVID-19 patients since very rarely does a COVID-19 patient of that age requires critical care," the plea had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers protest against farm laws in Ludhiana

Farmers organisations blocked Ladowal Toll Plaza in Talwandi Kalan of Ludhiana in protest against the recently enacted farm laws, causing a traffic jam on Friday. We will block the toll plaza in Talwandi Kalan for two hours as a symbol of o...

MP: Poppy husk worth lakhs seized from truck in Jhabua

A truck carrying poppy-husk worth over Rs 20 lakh was seized near Thandla town in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted the vehicle on Thursday night and found 51 bags containin...

IBM, Dept of S&T collaborate to promote STEM career opportunities

Tech giant IBM on Friday said it has collaborated with the Department of Science and Technology DST under two initiatives to promote STEM Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics learning among students. The first collaboration in...

Sophie, UK's Countess of Wessex, self-isolating, Buckingham Palace says

Sophie, Britains Countess of Wessex and wife of Queen Elizabeths son Prince Edward, is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.The royal has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020