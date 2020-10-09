Left Menu
Development News Edition

TERI launches portal for firms to self-assess, improve on renewable energy consumption

"TERI on Thursday launched PRAMAAN — Portal for Renewable Energy Action Assessment Metrics — in the presence of representatives from various industries and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE)," according to a statement by TERI. The portal provides a set of indicators for an organisation to assess its progress in moving towards a low-carbon future and can be used as a framework to prioritise electricity options, assess risks, identify opportunities, set targets and develop a sustainable energy roadmap.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:27 IST
TERI launches portal for firms to self-assess, improve on renewable energy consumption
Representative image Image Credit: The 24th World Energy Congress Preview

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has launched an online rating tool, the Portal for Renewable Energy Action Assessment Metrics (PRAMAAN), for organizations to assess their actions towards renewable power. "TERI on Thursday launched PRAMAAN — Portal for Renewable Energy Action Assessment Metrics — in the presence of representatives from various industries and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE)," according to a statement by TERI.

The portal provides a set of indicators for an organization to assess its progress in moving towards a low-carbon future and can be used as a framework to prioritize electricity options, assess risks, identify opportunities, set targets and develop a sustainable energy roadmap. All commercial and industrial entities, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and large corporates, interested in assessment of their progress in renewable energy transition and strengthening their renewables policy can participate in the PRAMAAN rating. Terming the portal a useful tool and a way to work together, TERI Director General Ajay Mathur said in the statement, "This is a way for organisations who adopt PRAMAAN to learn not only about what they are doing but also about what the rest of the industry is doing in order to understand their own readiness." Recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced that sustainability reporting, which is mandatory for the top-100 companies as of now, will be mandatory for top-1,000 companies from 2021. Therefore, there is a need for a framework that provides recognition to the commercial and industrial sector's contributions to the national targets of clean energy.

The launch saw the presence of representatives from companies such as Infosys, Tata Steel, KfW, Chanderpur Works and Maxop, who shared the measures taken by them to reduce carbon footprint.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

DST and IBM India partner to scale up to Vigyan Jyoti and Engage with Science

Existing opportunities for meritorious girls to nurture their interest in Science Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics STEM will be expanded and a learning platform scaled to make learning relevant and foster scientific spirit among the...

Delhi Cabinet approves tree transplantation policy, smog tower installation in Connaught Place

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent felling of trees due to development works in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here. Addressing an online media briefing, he said the Cabi...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 9

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Pakistan bans social media App TikTok over "immoral" content -govt

Pakistan on Friday blocked social media app TikTok for failing to filter out immoral and indecent content, the countrys telecommunication authority said in a statement.In view of number of complaints from different segments of the society a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020