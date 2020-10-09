TERI launches portal for firms to self-assess, improve on renewable energy consumption

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has launched an online rating tool, the Portal for Renewable Energy Action Assessment Metrics (PRAMAAN), for organizations to assess their actions towards renewable power. "TERI on Thursday launched PRAMAAN — Portal for Renewable Energy Action Assessment Metrics — in the presence of representatives from various industries and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE)," according to a statement by TERI.

The portal provides a set of indicators for an organization to assess its progress in moving towards a low-carbon future and can be used as a framework to prioritize electricity options, assess risks, identify opportunities, set targets and develop a sustainable energy roadmap. All commercial and industrial entities, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and large corporates, interested in assessment of their progress in renewable energy transition and strengthening their renewables policy can participate in the PRAMAAN rating. Terming the portal a useful tool and a way to work together, TERI Director General Ajay Mathur said in the statement, "This is a way for organisations who adopt PRAMAAN to learn not only about what they are doing but also about what the rest of the industry is doing in order to understand their own readiness." Recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced that sustainability reporting, which is mandatory for the top-100 companies as of now, will be mandatory for top-1,000 companies from 2021. Therefore, there is a need for a framework that provides recognition to the commercial and industrial sector's contributions to the national targets of clean energy.

The launch saw the presence of representatives from companies such as Infosys, Tata Steel, KfW, Chanderpur Works and Maxop, who shared the measures taken by them to reduce carbon footprint.