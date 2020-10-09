Rajasthan CM condemns 'murder' of priest in Karauli, assures action against culprit

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the 'murder' of a priest in Karauli and assured stringent action against the culprit on Friday. "The murder of Babulal Vaishnav Ji in Sapotra, Karauli is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, such acts have no place in a civilized society. The Government of Madhya Pradesh stands with the mournful family in these testing times," read Gehlot tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

He further assured strict action against the culprits, stating, "The main accused in the incident has been arrested and the investigation is underway. The guilty will not be spared." The temple priest succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night after he was allegedly burnt alive by few people during a scuffle over encroachment of temple land at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.

The police have arrested the main accused, Kailash Meena in connection with the incident.