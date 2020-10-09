Left Menu
AP POLYCET 2020 results released

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) results were released here on Friday.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) results here on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) results were released here on Friday. "As many as 88,732 candidates had applied for the exam. 71,631 (84.85 per cent) of them appeared for the exam," said G Anantha Ramu, State Skill Development and Training Department Special Chief Secretary.

Special CS Ramu and Technical Education Commissioner MM Naik released the results here at the commissioner's office. A total 42,313 boys (83.45 per cent) have qualified while 18,467 girls (88.25 per cent) have qualified.

As many as 9,293 SC candidates and 2,972 ST candidates applied for the exam, and 100 per cent of them have qualified. The entrance test was conducted on September 27.

There are 16,155 seats in 84 government colleges, 598 seats in two govt aided colleges, and 49,989 seats in 15 private colleges, for Polytechnic courses in the state. (ANI)

