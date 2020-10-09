Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:56 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba Sectors in Poonch on Friday.
The ceasefire occurred at about 5:30 pm. The Indian Army is retaliating.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
