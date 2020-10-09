Family members, political leaders pay tribute as mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan arrive at Patna airport
His son Chirag Paswan and other family members paid tribute as the mortal remains of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan arrived at Patna airport from Delhi on Friday.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:58 IST
His son Chirag Paswan and other family members paid tribute as the mortal remains of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan arrived at Patna airport from Delhi on Friday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav were also present at the airport.
Earlier today, the mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan were brought from Delhi to Patna. The union minister had passed away on Thursday. He was 74. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and several other leaders had paid their tributes to the late leader at his residence in the national capital.
Ram Vilas Paswan held the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given additional charge of the ministry. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Bihar elections: Confident that NDA will get majority & Nitish Kumar will become CM, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Confident that people of Bihar will vote NDA to power again, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Farmers will become self-sufficient with new agriculture laws: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Paswan to be accorded state funeral, Ravi Shankar Prasad to represent central govt
Was told chemical-laced water sprayed on BJP march, 'barbaric treatment' by Bengal police condemnable: Ravi Shankar Prasad