Odisha govt approves over Rs 1,851-cr investment proposals

In cement sectors, approval was granted for Nu Vista Ltd to expand capacity of its grinding unit from 1.5 mtpa to 2 mtpa in Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district at an estimated investment of Rs 598.62 crore. The proposal of OCL India Ltd to set up a 2.5-mtpa cement grinding unit in Biswali in Cuttack with Rs 441.43 crore investment was also approved..

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:12 IST
Odisha govt approves over Rs 1,851-cr investment proposals
The Odisha government on Friday approved investment proposals worth over Rs 1,851 crore in metal and cement sectors, which would likely to generate employment opportunities for 1,624 people. The projects got the go-ahead at a State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy.

The SLSWCA gave its in-principle approval to five planned projects including a 2-mtpa (million tonne per annum) pellet and grinding plant by Narbheram Power and Steel Pvt Ltd and expansion of a facility by Viraj Steel and Energy Pvt Ltd. The pellet and grinding unit will be set up in Joda in Keonjhar district at an estimated investment of Rs 350 crore, while the capacity of the integrated steel factory in Gurupali of Sambalpur district will be expanded from 0.1 mtpa to 0.3 mtpa at a cost of Rs 261 crore.

BR Sponge and Power Ltd also received the green signal for the expansion of its plant in Tumkela in Sundergarh. In cement sectors, approval was granted for Nu Vista Ltd to expand capacity of its grinding unit from 1.5 mtpa to 2 mtpa in Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district at an estimated investment of Rs 598.62 crore.

The proposal of OCL India Ltd to set up a 2.5-mtpa cement grinding unit in Biswali in Cuttack with Rs 441.43 crore investment was also approved.

