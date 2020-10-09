Congress expels Assam MLA Rajdeep Gowala for six years for `anti-party activities'
Congress MLA in Assam Rajdeep Gowala was on Friday expelled from the party for a period of six years, for "anti-party activities."
"Congress president has approved the proposal of the expulsion of Rajdeep Gowala, MLA, Assam from the party a period of six years for indulging in anti-party activities," party general secretary KC Venugopal said in a release. (ANI)
