Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Army thwarts Pak-backed terrorists' bid to smuggle weapons into J-K, recovers rifles, ammunition

Indian Army personnel deployed at the Keran Sector of North Kashmir on Friday thwarted an attempt by Pakistan Army-backed terrorists to smuggle weapons from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Indian Army said.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-10-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 12:08 IST
Indian Army thwarts Pak-backed terrorists' bid to smuggle weapons into J-K, recovers rifles, ammunition
Visual of arms and ammunition seized. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army personnel deployed at the Keran Sector of North Kashmir on Friday thwarted an attempt by Pakistan Army-backed terrorists to smuggle weapons from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Indian Army said. Four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 AK Rifle ammunition were recovered, it added.

The army launched a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police after troops detected movement on the banks of Kishen Ganga River on October 9 at 8:30 pm. Army officials said that 2-3 terrorists were detected trying to transport some items in a tube tied to a rope from the far bank of the river.

"Our alert troops, using surveillance devices, caught a cache of arms being smuggled by Pakistan. This shows that the intentions of Pakistan are the same. We will continue to fight back their ill intentions in future also," Lieutenant General BS Raju, GOC Chinar Corps told reporters here. He asserted that the infiltration from across the border has been reduced to some extent. "This year we have been able to stop infiltration to some extent. Last year, more than 130 men were infiltrated, this year it has been reduced to 30."

Lt Gen Raju added that there are around 250-300 terrorists at launchpads on the Pakistani side as per the intel agencies. "We have been able to keep them at bay despite their regular attempts (of trying to infiltrate)," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha MLA booked for attending funeral despite being COVID- positive

A case was filed against BJD MLA Umakanta Samantray after he attended the funeral of party leader Pradeep Maharathy despite testing positive for COVID- 19, police said on Saturday. The case was registered at the Sea Beach Police Station in ...

Moratorium period exceeding six months may result in vitiating overall credit discipline: RBI to SC

A loan moratorium exceeding six months might result in vitiating the overall credit discipline, which will have a debilitating impact on the process of credit creation in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India has told the Supreme Court. In...

Rugby league-NRL player Jennings 'shocked' at positive drug test

The Parramatta Eels Michael Jennings said on Saturday he was completely shocked at news he failed a doping test last month, vowing to do everything he could to clear his name.Jennings was provisionally suspended by the National Rugby League...

Master P to be honoured at 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

American rapper Percy Master P Miller will be honoured at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. According to Page Six, the CEO of No Limit Records will receive the I Am Hip Hop award at the ceremony on October 27.The New Orleans native launched a re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020