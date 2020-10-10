Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's active COVID caseload stands at 12.65% of total infections: Govt

India's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 8,83,185 to date, which is nearly one-eighth, that is 12.65 per cent, of the total number of cases across the country, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 15:22 IST
India's active COVID caseload stands at 12.65% of total infections: Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 8,83,185 to date, which is nearly one-eighth, that is 12.65 per cent, of the total number of cases across the country, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The total number of recovered cases so far is 59,88,822.

About 82,753 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, whereas 73,272 new cases have been confirmed. The national Recovery Rate has progressed to 85.81 per cent. About 18 states and union territories (UTs) have recorded a Recovery Rate of more than the national average, while 76 per cent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states/UTs. On the other hand, 79 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases have also been reported from 10 states and union territories (UTs). Also 82 per cent of case fatalities are concentrated in 10 states and UTs, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Maharashtra continues to be the top contributor to the number of new cases and recoveries. It reported around 12,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, with 17,323 single-day recoveries, followed by Karnataka, which reported nearly 11,000 new cases and 9,091 recoveries. Among the other top 10 states, Kerala witnessed 9,250 new cases and 8,048 recoveries, while Andhra Pradesh's figures were 5,145 and 6,110. Tamil Nadu reported 5,185 new cases and 5,357 recoveries, while the West Bengal figures were 3,573 and 3,069. Uttar Pradesh figures were 3,207 and 4,424 respectively, while Chattisgarh reported 2,958 new cases and 2,908 recoveries. Delhi recorded 2,860 new cases with 3,098 people getting cured, while Odisha reported 2,697 new cases and 3,404 COVID-19 recoveries.

About 926 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours out of which, nearly 82 per cent are concentrated in 10 states and UTs. More than 32 per cent of the new fatalities were reported are from Maharashtra (302 deaths). Karnataka reported 114 deaths in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu reported 68, West Bengal 62, Uttar Pradesh 48, Delhi 39, Chattisgarh 38, Punjab 32, Andhra Pradesh 31, and Madhya Pradesh reported 27 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Raj govt may hold assembly session to discuss new farm laws

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday hinted at holding a session of the assembly soon to discuss the new farm laws. We would like to hold a discussion on the farm bills in the assembly and see what rights the state has. We are ...

Submit previous trial data for Covaxin before rolling out phase III: Drug regulator to Bharat Biotech

By Priyanka Sharma The expert panel at Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO has asked drug maker Bharat Biotech to submit safety and immunogenicity data from ongoing phase II trial in order to conduct phase III clinical trial o...

IPL 13: Boult and Bumrah's confidence rubs off on me, says Pattinson

He might have come in as a late replacement for Lasith Malinga in the Mumbai Indians MI set-up for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, but James Pattinson has shown he belongs in the top domestic league as he has picked nine wick...

Grenade lobbed at Assam Rifles camp in Nagaland, none injured

Unidentified persons lobbed a grenade at an Assam Rifles transit camp in Nagalands Dimapur district on Saturday, police said. The grenade exploded inside the camp but no one was injured, Dimapur Police PRO T Relo Aye said.The incident took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020