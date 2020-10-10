India's active COVID caseload stands at 12.65% of total infections: Govt

India's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 8,83,185 to date, which is nearly one-eighth, that is 12.65 per cent, of the total number of cases across the country, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The total number of recovered cases so far is 59,88,822.

About 82,753 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, whereas 73,272 new cases have been confirmed. The national Recovery Rate has progressed to 85.81 per cent. About 18 states and union territories (UTs) have recorded a Recovery Rate of more than the national average, while 76 per cent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states/UTs. On the other hand, 79 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases have also been reported from 10 states and union territories (UTs). Also 82 per cent of case fatalities are concentrated in 10 states and UTs, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Maharashtra continues to be the top contributor to the number of new cases and recoveries. It reported around 12,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, with 17,323 single-day recoveries, followed by Karnataka, which reported nearly 11,000 new cases and 9,091 recoveries. Among the other top 10 states, Kerala witnessed 9,250 new cases and 8,048 recoveries, while Andhra Pradesh's figures were 5,145 and 6,110. Tamil Nadu reported 5,185 new cases and 5,357 recoveries, while the West Bengal figures were 3,573 and 3,069. Uttar Pradesh figures were 3,207 and 4,424 respectively, while Chattisgarh reported 2,958 new cases and 2,908 recoveries. Delhi recorded 2,860 new cases with 3,098 people getting cured, while Odisha reported 2,697 new cases and 3,404 COVID-19 recoveries.

About 926 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours out of which, nearly 82 per cent are concentrated in 10 states and UTs. More than 32 per cent of the new fatalities were reported are from Maharashtra (302 deaths). Karnataka reported 114 deaths in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu reported 68, West Bengal 62, Uttar Pradesh 48, Delhi 39, Chattisgarh 38, Punjab 32, Andhra Pradesh 31, and Madhya Pradesh reported 27 deaths. (ANI)