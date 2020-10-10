Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K govt sets up special camps to register Kashmiri migrants for welfare schemes

Around 22,000 migrants registered for availing relief would be covered through special camps enabling them to avail the benefits of over 17 different schemes of various departments, he said. "As...the registration process needs some documentation and people face a lot of problems to get themselves registered, this is for the first time that the government has decided to organise camps for hassle-free registration of eligible persons among the Kashmiri migrants," Singh said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-10-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 18:55 IST
J-K govt sets up special camps to register Kashmiri migrants for welfare schemes

The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up special camps at 20 different locations here for registration of Kashmiri migrants for various centrally sponsored welfare schemes, a senior government official said on Saturday. More than 110 counters have been opened at these 20 camps in places like Jagti, Nagrota, Muthi, Purkhoo, Gangyal, Channi Himmat, Bagwati Nagar, Bohri, Janipur and Durga Nagar on the demand of the migrant people seeking to register under various schemes, secretary of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department Simrandeep Singh said.

Singh, who along with Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner T K Bhat, inaugurated one of the camps at Mini Township Jagti, said the camps have been organised under the 'Jan Abhiyan' and on the directions of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Around 22,000 migrants registered for availing relief would be covered through special camps enabling them to avail the benefits of over 17 different schemes of various departments, he said.

"As...the registration process needs some documentation and people face a lot of problems to get themselves registered, this is for the first time that the government has decided to organise camps for hassle-free registration of eligible persons among the Kashmiri migrants," Singh said. During the camp a large number of migrant families and individuals of Jagti and adjoining areas were registered under various schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojna (PMSBY), PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), PM Mudra Yojana, old age pension scheme, Mission Indradanush, PM Ujjwala Yojna, National Talent Search Examination, and PM Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS).

Moreover, a special counter was also set up by the revenue department for issuance of domicile certificates to the residents of Jagti. A counter has also been set up for issuance of Aadhaar cards. "These camps will remain functional for one month," Singh said.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Dr. Fauci: Avoid large gatherings without masks

Dr Anthony Fauci, the governments top infectious-disease expert, is again cautioning against large-scale gatherings of people without masksPresident Donald Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House on Saturday...

Tennis-Swiatek wins French Open, becomes first Pole to win Grand Slam singles title

Teenager Iga Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she beat American fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 in the French Open final on Saturday.The 19-year-old, who did not drop a set throughout the claycou...

Bulandshahr: Over 20 people attack trader, loot Rs 6 lakh cash

Over 20 people, including a former village head, allegedly attacked a trader and looted Rs 6 lakh cash from him in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Aurangabad area on Friday evening, t...

Serbia tests Chinese drones, Russian jets at major exercise

Russian-made jet fighters, helicopter gunships and tanks fired at ground targets while Chinese combat drones flew overhead on Saturday at the desolate Pester training ground in Serbias westernmost region in a show of revamped military power...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020