Haryana man fakes death to get insurance money, arrested later

A businessman was arrested for allegedly faking his death to get an insurance amount of Rs 1.6 crores, according to Hansi Police on Saturday. The main accused Rammehar, hailing from Datta village in Hissar, had allegedly fabricated a story of his own death to receive the insurance money, informed Hansi police.

"On October 6, past midnight at 12.05 am, the station manager in Hansi was informed that two motorcycles and a car were chasing Rammehar on Mahajat road. Going from Bhatla to Mahajat Road, we saw a car and a charred body inside it, and at the same time, Rammehar's family members also reached the spot," said Lockender Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). He further said, "The police recovered the vehicle and transported the body to the hospital for postmortem. The investigation revealed a clear fabrication of the incident which Rammehar conspired on his own."

The Hansi police have found two insurance policies - Rs 1,10,00,000 from State Bank of India and Rs 50,00,000 from Life Insurance Corporation, under his name. The investigation in this regard is underway, police said. Singh said Ramemehar was not dead and after further investigation, the police arrested him from Bilaspur. Based on the details, it was revealed that Rammehar himself had executed the incident. Police are finding out whether somebody else was part of the conspiracy.

Rammehar has passed highschool and owns about 15 acres of land. Hansi police are further investigating the matter. (ANI)

