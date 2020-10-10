Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 21:41 IST
Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted "heavy to very heavy falls" over coastal Odisha, Konkan and Goa on October 12.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 12; with heavy to very heavy falls over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (Puducherry), Telangana, coastal and north interior Karnataka on October 11-12," IMD said in a tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Sherlock Season 5: Moffat, Gatiss are looking into Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's original stories

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match

England winger Jadon Sancho and striker Tammy Abraham will return for Sundays Nations League game against Belgium after missing the friendly against Wales due to a breach of COVID-19 regulations, manager Gareth Southgate said on Saturday. S...

Motor racing-Hulkenberg dashes from coffee to cockpit in latest crazy comeback

Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German drivers weekend upside down.Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of ...

Spanish PM urges end to COVID feud as far-right protests

Spains Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appealed for unity on Saturday after the far-right Vox party said it would take legal action against a partial lockdown imposed on Madrid to contain one of Europes worst coronavirus outbreaks. V...

Rugby-Wasps dismantle Bristol 47-24 to reach Premiership final

Wasps delivered an attacking masterclass as they thumped Bristol Bears 47-24 to reach the English Premiership final for the first time in three years on Saturday.The hosts ran in five tries to secure their 12th victory in last 13 league mat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020