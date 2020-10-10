Left Menu
Congress holds protest over law and order situation in West Bengal

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with party workers on Saturday held a protest against the state government over law and order situation, and unemployment condition in West Bengal.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-10-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 21:43 IST
Congress holds protest over law and order situation in West Bengal on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with party workers on Saturday held a protest against the state government over law and order situation, and unemployment condition in West Bengal. Hundreds of Congress workers were marching on the road bearing party flags while holding posters against the state government. The workers also raised slogan against the state government.

While speaking to reporters, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the third option will come to power with help of Congress and Left. "The West Bengal Congress has called for a protest against the anti-peasant black law of the BJP government at the Centre and the anti-people policies of the state's grassroots government. The Congress and the Left will work together to create a third option; that third option will come to power in Bengal in the coming days," Chowdhury told reporters.

Speaking on the advisory issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to all the State and Union Territories (UTs) over the crime against women, he said, "So many advisory were issued in past but the state government did not bother so it will also not bother about this advisory too." Meanwhile, Chowdhury also met state governor over the necessary commodity price hike in the state and rise in electricity tariff. (ANI)

