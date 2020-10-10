Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam to shut all state-run madrassas from November: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government has decided to close all the state-run madrassas from November, Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 10-10-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 22:00 IST
Assam to shut all state-run madrassas from November: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to reporters on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Assam government has decided to close all the state-run madrassas from November, Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said. "We will close down state-run madrassas in Assam from November. The government will release a notification in this regard," Sarma told reporters here on Saturday.

He also announced that the state has launched a 'Sneha Sparsh' scheme under which state government will bear the cost of organ transplant in children below the age of 12 years. "We have launched a scheme under which children who are below 12 years and require a liver transplant, kidney transplant or bone marrow transplant, all these services will be provided free of cost by the government," Sarma said.

"A camp will be organized every month on 10th for everyone to avail the scheme. State government will fund the scheme which is named as "Sneha Sparsh"," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt to grant 5% reservation to ex-servicemen in 'group B' jobs

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to grant 5 per cent horizontal reservation to ex-servicemen who are natives of the state in group B government jobs. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a decision in favour of gra...

AAP's Sanjay Singh questions 'delay' in CBI probe into Hathras case

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday questioned the delay in CBI inquiry in the alleged gang-rape and death of a young woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and asked why pieces of evidence were being overlooked. The Yogi government is t...

Ayurveda age-old science, not placebo: AYUSH doctors' body counters IMA's poser on new COVID protocol

An AYUSH doctors body on Saturday welcomed the governments COVID-19 treatment protocol based on ayurveda and yoga as it asserted that ayurveda is an age-old, well-established science and not a placebo, days after the Indian Medical Associat...

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in an IPL game in Dubai on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in an IPL game in Dubai on Saturday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020