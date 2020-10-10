Pak violates ceasefire in Khari Karmara area of Poonch

Pakistan on Saturday resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire along the Line of Control in Khari Karmara area of Poonch district. Pakistan resorted to firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars.

The violation took place at around 6.30 pm. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to the ceasefire violation. Pakistan had violated ceasfire along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district. (ANI)

Also Read: COVID-19: Army sprays disinfectants in areas near LoC in Poonch