Uttarakhand has attracted investment of Rs 25,000 crore in three-and-a-half years: CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that an investment of Rs 25,000 crore has been made in the state in the last three-and-a-half-years compared to Rs 40,000 crore investment that came to the state in the industrial sector till 2017.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-10-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 22:50 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat . Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that an investment of Rs 25,000 crore has been made in the state in the last three-and-a-half-years compared to Rs 40,000 crore investment that came to the state in the industrial sector till 2017. The Chief Minister, who communicated with social entrepreneurs of the state through video conference on Saturday, said that if they move ahead by considering local resources as the basis, it will facilitate the state to become self-reliant.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister said that during the investors' summit MoUs worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore were signed in the state, out of which grounding of works worth Rs 25,000 crore has been done. "With the formation of the state, investment of Rs 40,000 was made in the state till 2017 in the industrial sector, whereas in the last three and a half years, investment of Rs 25,000 crores has been done. The work of making electricity and charcoal from pine leaves has been started in the state," said Rawat.

"In Uttarakhand's forest area 27 per cent area is covered with pine, there was also a lot of problems of pine forest, this policy will be very effective in the use of pine and increase the employment opportunities at the local level," he added. The Chief Minister said that under Chief Minister Swarojgar Yojana, 150 types of works can be done and Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme has been started in the state. "This scheme will prove to be very effective for self-employment to the people in rural areas," he said. (ANI)

