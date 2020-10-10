Education minister Mahto improving gradually, says Jharkhand CM after visiting him
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Health Minister Banna Gupta on Saturday visited Medica hospital and enquired about the condition of Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto who had tested positive for COVID-19.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 10-10-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 23:19 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Health Minister Banna Gupta on Saturday visited Medica hospital and enquired about the condition of Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto who had tested positive for COVID-19. Initially, Mahto was admitted at RIMS and later shifted to Medica when his condition worsened.
Speaking to reporters here, Soren said, "Education Minister is admitted here for last 10 days. Prior to this, he was admitted at RIMS. He is COVID-19 positive but there's an improvement with a slow rate in recovery. All required medical facilities and treatment is being given to him." "He is having difficulties in breathing. We attempted to take him out for better treatment. But it was suggested not to take outside Jharkhand and treat him here only. His condition is improving," added Soren.
Speaking on the arrest of Stan Swami by NIA Soren said, "How the constitutional institutions of the country are working is not hidden. Whenever they (central government) feel any political threat on them, tribals, Dalit and marginalised have always become their targets. Stan Swami always been working for backwards and tribals. BJP's strategy has always a hidden agenda in everything. This will be unfolded in days to come." Stan Swamy, a member of CPI (Maoist), was arrested by NIA on Thursday from Ranchi, Jharkhand in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources on Friday. (ANI)
