With a spike of 74,383 new cases and 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 70-lakh mark on Sunday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 10:09 IST
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 70-lakh mark
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

With a spike of 74,383 new cases and 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 70-lakh mark on Sunday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). According to the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count in the country is at 70,53,807, including 8,67,496 active cases.

The number of cured and discharged or migrated patients has also crossed 60-lakhs and is at 60,77,977 in the country. With 918 deaths, the toll due to the disease now stands at 1,08,334.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State with 2,36,947 active cases. However, 12,29,339 patients have been cured and discharged in the state, while the disease has claimed 39,732 lives so far. Karnataka with 1,18,870 active cases and 5,61,610 recoveries is also severely affected by the pandemic. The disease has claimed 9,789 lives in the State.

Kerala too has 91,841 active cases, while 1,75,304 people have been cured and discharged in the State so far. 955 deaths have been reported in the state due to the disease. There are 47,665 active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh while over 6.9 lakh patients have been cured and discharged so far, the toll due to the disease stands at 6,159.

Meanwhile, Delhi has 21,955 active cases, while 2,76,046 patients have been cured and discharged in the union territory. 5,692 deaths have been reported in the national capital due to the disease so far. Further, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the country. Out of these, 10,78,544 samples were tested on Saturday alone. (ANI)

